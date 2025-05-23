Patna (Bihar) [India], May 23 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Union Minister Lalan Singh, boarded a special train from Patna to Jamalpur on Friday.

Vaishnaw will review a railway workshop today at Jamalpur .

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary also boarded the special train to Jamalpur.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, marking a historic leap towards modernising Indian Railways.

PM Modi travelled to Rajasthan's Bikaner and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore. He also virtually inaugurated 103 redeveloped stations across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories on May 22.

Amrit Stations inaugurated in Maharashtra are Amgaon, Chanda Fort, Chinchpokli, Devlali, Dhule, Kedgaon, Lasalgaon, Lonand Junction, Matunga, Murtizapur Junction, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Junction, Parel, Savda, Shahad, and Wadala Road.

Tamil Nadu stations Chidambaram, Kulitturai, Mannargudi, Polur, Samalpatti, Srirangam, St Thomas Mount, Tiruvannamalai, and Vriddhachalam Junction are also part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme which was inaugurated by the PM.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vaishnaw expressed his happiness over the redevelopment of 1,300 railway stations in the country.

He further asserted that 500 more stations will be ready for inauguration by 2027. He emphasised that every station is being redeveloped by using the local architectural designs as much as possible.

"It is a matter of great happiness that 1300 railway stations in the country are being redeveloped. In the coming eight months, 100 more stations will be ready and by 2027, 500 stations will be ready. You must have seen that every station has been made using local architectural designs as much as possible... Passenger facilities have been ensured," Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters. (ANI)

