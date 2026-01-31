Taipei [Taiwan], January 31 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected three sorties of Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels operating around its territory as of 6am (local time).

The MND said they responded accordingly.

In a post on X, the MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan detected 26 sorties of aircraft, six naval vessels and an official ship operating around itself. Of the 26, 19 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "26 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te visited Hualien on Friday to see troops in the area.

In a post on X, the MND said, "President Lai Ching-te visited Hualien today to encourage troops stationed in the area, emphasizing that the government will continue to provide the ROC Armed Forces with its strongest support and work to secure greater defense budgets and resources."

Meanwhile, as per Xinhua, Japanese public figures across the political and academic spectrum gathered in Tokyo on Thursday (local time) to protest Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan, warning that her comments and her administration's push for military expansion risk heightening regional tensions and drawing Japan into war.

At the gathering, former prime minister Yukio Hatoyama said Takaichi's actions undermine the 1972 Sino-Japanese Joint Statement, which led to a serious deterioration in bilateral relations.

"Japan has historically learned a great deal from China and absorbed much of its culture. That deep connection is the foundation of today's Japan," Hatoyama told reporters. (ANI)

