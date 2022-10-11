Purnea (Bihar) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Special Vigilance Unit conducted raids at the residence of Purnea's Superintendent of Police (SP), Daya Shankar, said the officials on Tuesday.

The searches were held in connection to his alleged possession of disproportionate assets, worth almost 71 lakhs.

The raids by several departments were also simultaneously conducted at the residence of another officer of the police department, Sanjay Singh who had served as a Sub-Inspector at many police stations in Purnea.

"Simultaneous searches are going on in the office and residential premises of the accused at Purnea-Patna, all together at seven locations on the strength of the search warrants issued by the LD. Trial Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Patna," the Vigilance officials said.

Special Vigilance Unit has registered a case under several sections of the Prevention to the Corruption Act (PC) and the Indian Penal Code against Daya Shankar, the officials informed.

Daya Shankar is accused of amusing huge assets illicitly and intentionally while holding different posts and being a public servant in Bihar from 2016 onwards, the officials added.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in August, the Vigilance department had raided the premises of the Deputy superintendent of police BK Raut (BMP-3) in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

The raids were also conducted at the office of DSP (BMP-3) in Bodh Gaya and two places in Patna.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Kumar Srivastava DSP, Investigation Bureau, said, "A case has been registered against DSP (BMP-3) BK Raut in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The vigilance department has started raiding his office in Bodh Gaya. There was nothing recovered here. Raids are underway in Patna as well." (ANI)

