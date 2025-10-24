New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Chhath festival, a woman from Bihar mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Chhath song, prompting a heartwarming response from the Prime Minister himself.

Taking to X on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "The great festival of Chhath, dedicated to nature and culture, is approaching. Devotees across the country, including in Bihar, have already immersed themselves in the preparations for it with full devotion."

Highlighting the cultural importance of Chhath songs, he added, "The songs of Chhathi Maiya enhance the grandeur and divinity of this sacred occasion. I request you to share songs related to Chhath Puja with me as well. I will share them with all fellow citizens over the next few days."

In another post, PM Modi described the festival as a tribute to nature and culture and encouraged people to send him their favourite Chhath songs, saying he would share them on his social media platforms over the coming days.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, will be celebrated from October 25 to 28 this year.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, will be celebrated from October 25 to 28 this year. The rituals include Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers to the rising and setting sun to express gratitude for sustaining life on Earth. The festival holds immense significance in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal and is celebrated with equal fervour by diaspora communities worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has announced extensive preparations to manage the festive travel rush. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday visited the War Room at Rail Bhavan to review arrangements for Chhath Puja and interacted with officials to ensure passenger comfort and safety. (ANI)

