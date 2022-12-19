Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) Both Houses of the legislature in Bihar were adjourned sine die on Monday, bringing the winter session to a close.

The session commenced on December 13.

Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary and Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur respectively adjourned the assembly and the legislative council amid a walkout staged by the opposition BJP over deaths caused by the consumption of spurious liquor in Saran district.

Highlights of the five-day session included the passing of a Rs 19,048.98 crore Appropriation Bill and an amendment to the Municipality Act that makes prior notice to encroachers mandatory before demolition of structures illegally erected on government land.

