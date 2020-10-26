Patna, Oct 26 (PTI) Bihar reported 513 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 2,12,704, while the death toll mounted to 1,058 with nine more fatalities, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

The active cases, however, went below the 10,000-mark for the first time since July, it said.

As per the bulletin, the active cases, which had climbed to 32,715 on August 15, now stood at 9,639 less than five per cent of the total coronavirus cases reported in Bihar so far.

A total of 1,087 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 2,02,007.

The recovery rate has increased to 94.97 per cent, the department said.

The deaths since Sunday were reported from Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Supaul, Sitamarhi, Saran and Madhubani districts.

Patna, which has logged 34,680 COVID-19 cases, has not witnessed a single death in the past 24 hours, it said.

The fresh cases include 142 from Patna, followed by Nawada (56), Gaya (36), Purnea (31), Muzaffarpur (22).

The state has thus far tested over 1.02 crore samples for coronavirus, including 1,24,501 since Sunday, the bulletin said.

