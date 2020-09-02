Patna, Sep 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 discharge rate in Bihar reached 88 per cent on Wednesday after 1,803 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin.

Out of the total caseload of 1,40,233, the number of people who have been cured of the infection has increased to 1,23,404, it said.

The recovery rate was 87.95 per cent on Tuesday. It has been rising since August 17 in the state.

With 13 fresh fatalities, the state's coronavirus death toll reached 722 while 1,969 fresh cases of infection took the tally to 1,40,233, the bulletin said.

It said that 1,27,404 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while 34.30 such tests were conducted across Bihar till date.

Of the 1,969 fresh positive cases, Patna district accounted for the highest at 225, followed by Madhubani (116), Araria (176), Purnea (91), Muzaffarpur (76). The remaining infections were registered in several other districts.

Patna district has reported the maximum positive cases of 21,574 and it also tops the fatality chart with 172 deaths in the state.

Six of the 13 fresh casualties were reported from Patna, four from Siwan, two from Madhubani and one from Samastipur, the bulletin said.

Districts that registered over 20 deaths are Bhagalpur (48), Gaya (42), Nalanda (33), Rohtas (32), Munger and Muzaffarpur (28 each), Vaishali, Saran and Bhojpur (25 each), East Champaran and Samastipur (23 each).

Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and East Champaran districts have recorded over 5,000 cases, besides Patna. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)