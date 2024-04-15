New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Days before the country goes to poll for the Lok Sabha elections, two constituencies in Bihar--Jamui and Nawada--strike out in terms of their political history, the candidates chosen by the political parties and the political weight assigned to these seats.

In Bihar's Jamui, an SC category seat in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance has fielded Archana Ravidass in the key constituency while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP), from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Arun Bharti.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP chief Chirag Kumar Paswan emerged victorious by receiving 55.7 per cent of the votes polled. RJD's Bhudeo Choudhary came second winning 30.4 per cent of the votes and the Bahujan Samaj Party's Upendra Ravidas came a distant third winning 3.3 per cent of the votes.

In Bihar's Nawada, the RJD has fielded Shrawan Kumar Kushwaha while the Bharatiya Janata Party from the ruling alliance has fielded Vivek Thakur. Thakur, son of CP Thakur, a former member of Rajya Sabha, a new Bhumihar face, is a relatively fresh face as compared to his contenders. Vinod Yadav, an RJD rebel is also in the fray from this constituency which has been a BJP bastion.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chandan Singh from the LJP won in Nawada winning 52.6 per cent of votes while Vibha Devi from the RJD came second winning 36.9 per cent of votes.

Both Jamui and Nawada will be voting on Friday.

The Mahagathbandhan, the opposition coalition in Bihar, including RJD, Congress, and Left parties, announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats in the elections.

The NDA is also in a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar with the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and the LJP for the Lok Sabha polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to contest 17 seats and JD-U 16.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JDU, and LJP, dominated the 2019 elections by winning 39 out of 40 seats.

In the first phase, voting is to be held in 4 seats of Bihar on April 19. Those 4 Lok Sabha seats are Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. Counting of votes is scheduled on June 4. (ANI)

