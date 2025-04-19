Narayanpur/Bijapur, Apr 19 (PTI) Five Naxalites, collectively carrying a bounty of Rs 6 lakh, surrendered to security forces, while six members of the Maoist organisation were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur and Bijapur districts on Saturday, officials said.

In Narayanpur, five Naxalites laid down arms, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

Dasri Dhruv, one of the surrendered Naxalites, was a deputy commander of the zone doctor team and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh.

Of the others, three were Chhannu Gota, Sita Vadde and Sunita Vadde, alias Irpe, were Local Squad Organisation members and Jyoti Vadde, alias Kutke, was a militia member. The four carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he said.

Besides, three Naxalites who were involved in an IED blast that killed a villager and injured another on April 4 were arrested, the official said.

In Bijapur, three lower-rung cadres were nabbed from a forest near Kupmeta village in Jangla police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrkant Governa said.

A tiffin bomb, cordex wire, battery and digging equipment were seized from them, he said.

One more Naxalite was held from the forest of Nadpalli village in Usur police station limits, he said.

