By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court paved way for the Central Vista project on Tuesday morning, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) welcomed the verdict stating that such projects are the "pride of the nation" and taken up "once or twice in a century".

Speaking to ANI, BJD national spokesperson Prasanna Acharya said that the government should go ahead with the project.

"Such projects are taken up once or twice in a century. Whatever you see today including the Parliament building, is more than a hundred years old so, I think it is high time to go for the new structure of all these things because India is the largest democracy in the world. Indian Parliament is one of the oldest institutions in the democracy," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP condemned those criticising the project.

"Some people are of the view that big projects should not be taken up since COVID has already impacted our economy. But I think these projects are taken not in one or two years but once or twice in a century. These projects are the pride of the nation so I think the government should not hesitate in this matter anymore," he said.

Pronouncing the judgement by a majority, the Supreme Court this morning gave its go-ahead for the construction of the new Central Vista project in the national capital.The judgement was pronounced by the Apex Court's judge Justice A M Khanwilkar, who was heading the bench. The Apex Court did not find any infirmity in the grant of approval and modifications in the change of land use.

The heritage conservation Committee approval needed when construction work is to begin, the Apex Court said in its judgement and directed the project proponents to get approval from the heritage committee.There are a number of petitions challenging the construction of Central Vista Project at the Lutyen's zone, alleging certain violations, including change in land use and environmental compliances.Earlier, the Supreme Court on December 7 had allowed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building on December 10 but directed that no construction should take place.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone and performed 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the new Parliament building, which is a part of the Rs 20,000 crores Central Vista project on December 10. (ANI)

