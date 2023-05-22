Maharajganj (UP), May 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died while another sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night on Kaptanganj road in Shyam Deurwa area of the district, they said.

Deepak, a resident of Barwakhash, was killed while 32-year-old Brijesh sustained injuries and referred to the district hospital in Maharajganj, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Dubey added.

