Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle skidded on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) here, police said on Sunday, adding that the pillion rider sustained injuries.

The deceased Suresh Thakur was working with a private blood bank, he said.

Thakur lost his control over the motorcycle due to the slippery road on Saturday evening, the official added.

