India News | Bill to Establish Kalaignar University, Make CM Its Chancellor Moved in TN Assembly

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A Bill to establish the Kalaignar University at Kumbakonam in the state and name Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin as its Chancellor was moved by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan in the Assembly on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Apr 28, 2025 08:16 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Bill to Establish Kalaignar University, Make CM Its Chancellor Moved in TN Assembly

Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) A Bill to establish the Kalaignar University at Kumbakonam in the state and name Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin as its Chancellor was moved by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan in the Assembly on Monday.

The Bill, to provide for the establishment and incorporation of the Kalaignar University, seeks to bifurcate Bharathidasan University, which presently caters to the educational needs of eight districts.

Also Read | Analogue Paneer: Consumer Affairs Ministry Mulls Guidelines on Labelling 'Analogue Paneer' as 'Non-Dairy' in Hotels, Restaurants.

"The Bharathidasan University is the only state university covering larger areas, and it finds difficult to cater to the needs of the students, especially in the coastal areas of the delta districts," the statement of objects and reason of the Bill stated.

The establishment of Kalaignar University was required to fulfill the ever-growing demands of higher education from diverse sections of society and to meet the aspirations of the youth in the delta region from a disadvantaged background in entering higher education institutions. Further, the move would increase the gross enrolment ratio, it said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 28: Gold Prices Drop INR 1,000 to INR 98,400/10 gm Amid US-China Trade Deal Optimism.

The proposed university would provide world-class facilities and dissemination of knowledge to the upliftment of the marginalised people in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

This apart, a Bill to further amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947, to decriminalise offences under the said Act by replacing the punishments of imprisonment and fine with penalties and to establish adjudication and appellate mechanism for ease of doing business, and a Bill to further amend the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, to regulate the erection of hoarding, digital banners or placards, in rural bodies were among the eight Bills tabled in the Assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Agency News PTI| Apr 28, 2025 08:16 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Bill to Establish Kalaignar University, Make CM Its Chancellor Moved in TN Assembly

Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) A Bill to establish the Kalaignar University at Kumbakonam in the state and name Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin as its Chancellor was moved by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan in the Assembly on Monday.

The Bill, to provide for the establishment and incorporation of the Kalaignar University, seeks to bifurcate Bharathidasan University, which presently caters to the educational needs of eight districts.

Also Read | Analogue Paneer: Consumer Affairs Ministry Mulls Guidelines on Labelling 'Analogue Paneer' as 'Non-Dairy' in Hotels, Restaurants.

"The Bharathidasan University is the only state university covering larger areas, and it finds difficult to cater to the needs of the students, especially in the coastal areas of the delta districts," the statement of objects and reason of the Bill stated.

The establishment of Kalaignar University was required to fulfill the ever-growing demands of higher education from diverse sections of society and to meet the aspirations of the youth in the delta region from a disadvantaged background in entering higher education institutions. Further, the move would increase the gross enrolment ratio, it said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 28: Gold Prices Drop INR 1,000 to INR 98,400/10 gm Amid US-China Trade Deal Optimism.

The proposed university would provide world-class facilities and dissemination of knowledge to the upliftment of the marginalised people in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

This apart, a Bill to further amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947, to decriminalise offences under the said Act by replacing the punishments of imprisonment and fine with penalties and to establish adjudication and appellate mechanism for ease of doing business, and a Bill to further amend the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, to regulate the erection of hoarding, digital banners or placards, in rural bodies were among the eight Bills tabled in the Assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Google Trends Google Trends
bihar bhumi
5000+K+ searches
jofra archer
5000+K+ searches
mohammed siraj
5000+K+ searches
power outages spain
5000+K+ searches
psl match today live
5000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
bihar bhumi
5000+K+ searches
jofra archer
5000+K+ searches
mohammed siraj
5000+K+ searches
power outages spain
5000+K+ searches
psl match today live
5000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel