Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) The West Bengal government brought in a bill in the assembly on Wednesday to settle tax arrears of several hotels and restaurants in the state.

The assembly passed the West Bengal Entertainments and Luxuries (Hotels and Restaurants) Tax (Settlement of Dispute) Bill, 2024, which was introduced following amendments in the West Bengal Entertainments and Luxuries (Hotels and Restaurants) Tax Act, 1972.

Speaking on the bill, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said 5,900 cases against 900 hotels and restaurants were pending in various courts and tribunals relating to entertainment and luxury tax.

On account of this, the total amount of outstanding tax, including the interest due to the state government is Rs 21.86 crore, she said, adding, the total tax pending stood at Rs 14.59 crore and the accumulated penalty and interest were Rs 7.27 crore.

The deadline for paying the pending tax was September 30, but that has been extended till March 31, 2025.

BJP MLA and Opposition Chief Whip Sankar Ghosh, who participated in the discussion on the bill, supported the main objective of the government, but said that a 100 per cent interest and penalty waiver for tax arrears would be unfair to those who paid their dues on time.

Ghosh proposed that instead of the 100 per cent waiver, there should be a 50 per cent discount.

The proposal, however, was not accepted by the state government.

Meanwhile, the Business Affairs (BA) Committee, following a meeting held in the assembly on Wednesday, decided to extend the ongoing session till December 11, an official said.

It also decided on the introduction, consideration and passage of several bills, including the West Bengal Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the West Bengal Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

