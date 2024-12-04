Srinagar, December 4: A Territorial Army (TA) soldier was shot at and injured by terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said. The incident was reported from Sofigund Aripal village of Tral tehsil of Pulwama.

"Terrorists opened fire at a TA soldier outside his residence at Sofigund Aripal village of Tral today evening. The soldier, identified as Delhair Mushtaq, sustained injuries and was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Attending doctors said he has suffered an injury in his leg and his condition is stable," an official said. The area has been cordoned off for searches. According to officials, the soldier was at home on leave when the attack happened. Terrorists have increased their activities for the last four months in J&K after the peaceful Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Jammu and Kashmir: Joint Search Operation Starts in Surankote After Suspected Explosion in Poonch District.

Intelligence agencies believe that the successful conduct of elections in J&K has brought the handlers of terror sitting across the border under pressure and they have directed terrorists to show their presence. In this terrorist effort, the army, security forces, police and civilians have been targets of the terrorists. Security forces have also started an aggressive all-out campaign to eradicate terrorism from the UT. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Srinagar District.

Terrorists Open Fire at Territorial Army Soldier (Trigger Warning)

Soldier on leave shot at in Tral. An Army soldier on leave was shot and injured by militants in South Kashmir’s Tral town of Pulwama district. The soldier sustained a bullet wound in his leg and was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is currently stable. The soldier has… pic.twitter.com/MSRc9Bp9lJ — Irfan Quraishi (@irfanquraishi85) December 4, 2024

Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha has given clear orders to the security forces to spare no effort in dismantling the ecosystem of terrorism by targeting terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers. He has been chairing security review meetings and taking detailed account of various anti-terrorism operations being carried out across J&K. The terrorists initially started their attacks in the Jammu division including the districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Kathua, Poonch, and Udhampur. For the last two months, terrorists also carried out attacks at some places in the Valley as well.

