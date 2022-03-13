Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 13 (ANI): Billows of smoke still coming out from a godown where a massive fire broke out on Saturday in Kolkata's Tangra area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Aligarh: Shree Varshney College Refuses Entry to Muslim Girls With Hijab.

A major fire broke out at a godown in Kolkata's Mehr Ali Lane in the Tangra area in Kolkata on Saturday evening which has still not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours.

Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer said, "The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation."

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs CBI to Pursue Case for Custody of Boy From His Alleged Paedophile Egyptian Father Who Flouted Court Order and Fled Egypt.

A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)