Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18 (ANI): At BioAsia 2026, themed "TechBio Unleashed: AI, Automation & the Biology Revolution," innovation met deep science as inventor Dr Uday Saxena and co-inventor Dr Markandey introduced their company Utopia Therapeutics and its pioneering nutraceutical products, Nexa Gut and Nexa Sweet.

Positioned as India-first innovations, the products are set for launch in March after receiving regulatory clearance from FSSAI.

Addressing a pressing public health concern, Dr Saxena highlighted that nearly 70% of Indians struggle with gut-related issues such as acidity, bloating, low fibre intake, and digestive discomfort. While antacids offer only temporary relief and conventional prebiotics provide only partial benefits, Nexa Gut introduces what the founders describe as a breakthrough: a stem cell attractant technology combined with prebiotic fibre.

According to the innovators, the formulation is designed to support intestinal repair by naturally attracting stem cells to the gut lining, aiding renewal and long-term healing. The intestine, they explained, undergoes frequent wear and tear and requires consistent regeneration -- something this product aims to enhance through deep-tech science developed over several years.

Dr Markandey emphasised that the product is developed under India's BioIT Policy Biomanufacturing Hub and is manufactured using yeast-based enzyme technology, requiring less than 10 milligrams of enzymes per bottle. The team describes it as a "non-chemical nutraceutical," positioning it as purer than conventional processed supplements.

Utopia Therapeutics is not stopping at digestive health. The company plans to roll out six additional stem cell-based products targeting hair growth, skin disorders, detoxification (including liver and alcohol detox), and metabolic health.

One of its most ambitious projects is a vaccine for obesity--a once-a-year preventive solution currently protected by a US patent. With India ranking second globally in obesity prevalence, the founders believe affordable biotech solutions are urgently needed. Clinical progress and human trials are projected within the coming years.

The innovation ecosystem behind these breakthroughs is supported by Whale Tank Accelerator, a biotech accelerator that invests in and scales deep-science startups. Operating for the past three years, the accelerator has backed companies developing pheromone-based crop protection--disrupting insect mating without pesticides--and advanced cancer therapeutics through Bharat Advanced Therapeutics, focusing on acute and chronic myeloid leukaemia.

Supported by the Department of Biotechnology and BIRAC, the platform aims to transition India from a service-driven biotech economy to a product-driven innovation powerhouse.

With government approval secured and a March launch planned, Nexa Gut and Nexa Sweet mark what the founders call India's first stem cell attractant-based nutraceutical. Their vision is clear: launch in India, prove impact, and then expand globally.

At BioAsia 2026, amid discussions on AI and automation in biology, Utopia Therapeutics demonstrated that India's biotech revolution is not just theoretical; it is in production, patented, and ready for market. (ANI)

