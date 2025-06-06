Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): A significant irregularity has come to light in the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination, leading to registration of multiple cases against various recruits in Morena district for allegedly committing biometric fraud.

The candidates updated the biometrics of their Aadhar cards several times before and after the exam to impersonate slovers to write a paper in their place in the Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2023. The matter is revealed during the document verification of the candidates when they apply to join the 5th battalion in the district.

Also Read | Chinnaswamy Stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Suspends Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Orders Arrest of Representative of RCB and Others After FIR.

After suspecting the forgery, the fifth battalion of Morena police registered a case against several individuals at Kotwali police station. So far, three suspects have been arrested, and efforts are being made to nab the remaining.

Deputy Commandant of 5th battalion, Morena, Kamal Maurya told ANI, "In the police constable recruitment examination 2023, 106 selected constables were allotted to the fifth battalion of Morena district, whose medical examination and document verification were conducted. Out of which, 77 constables have arrived here so far and of these, we have registered a case against five selected constables. One case was registered earlier against Hariom Rawat, a resident of Vijaypur and the remaining four cases were registered on June 4, namely Vinod Singh Gurjar, a resident of Gwalior, Madan Singh, a resident of Sheopur, Anshul Singh, a resident of Bhind, and Ankit Singh, a resident of Etawah."

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

"The case registered against them at Kotwali police station under section 318 (4), 319 (2), 338, 336 (3), 340 (2), 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and section 3/4 of MP Recognised Examinations Act. These people have made several biometric updates (Biometric update) on their Aadhaar cards on different dates before and after the recruitment exams. Based on these facts, the case was registered against them," he added.

Meanwhile, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Deepali Chandoriya said that seven cases were registered at Kotwali police station, suspecting forgery in the police constable recruitment examination 2023. These include five lodged by the 5th battalion and two by the Morena police lines.

"Seven cases were registered at Kotwali police station, suspecting forgery in Morena district. The 5th battalion of Morena filed five cases, while Morena police lines lodged two. The suspect candidates in these cases have made biometric updates more than once (in the Aadhar card). They updated it before the exam and had someone take the exam in their place. After that, multiple updates are observed," CSP Chandoriya told ANI.

"When our committee gathered information in this regard, these candidates were found suspicious, and as a result, a case was registered against them. So far, three accused have been arrested and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused," she said.

The officer further added that soon they would reveal a big racket in the matter and strict action would be taken against those involved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)