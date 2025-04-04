Amaravati, Apr 4 (PTI) A team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and informed him that the recent bird flu death in Andhra Pradesh was also due to comorbidities.

A two-year-old girl succumbed to bird flu while undergoing treatment at AIIMS–Mangalagiri on March 15.

"Though H5N1 (bird flu) symptoms were found in the infant's samples, other health issues also contributed to her death," the delegation informed the CM, according to an official release.

Low immunity due to infancy, consumption of raw chicken, poor living conditions, and leptospirosis were also cited as contributing factors.

On Friday, the ICMR team visited the girl's residence in Narasaraopeta, Palnadu district, to conduct tests on her family members, relatives, and residents.

Eight medical teams surveyed the area and confirmed that no one exhibited symptoms of bird flu, adding that there is no cause for concern, the release said.

