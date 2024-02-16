Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district after several chickens died in two villages in the past few days. The samples of the dead chickens were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal, where the test results confirmed the presence of the avian influenza virus, said authorities.

The district collector Hari Narayan convened an emergency meeting with the officials of the animal husbandry department and instructed them to take all necessary steps to contain the spread of the disease.

Also Read | Extortion in Thane: Man Caught Red-Handed by Anti-Extortion Cell in Navi Mumbai While Trying To Extort Rs One Crore From Uncle.

He ordered the closure of all chicken shops for three months within a one-kilometre radius from Chatagutla of Podalakur mandal and Gumalladibba of Kovur mandal, where the deaths occurred.

He also directed the officials to bury the dead chickens in the ground and conduct gram sabhas in the affected villages to create awareness among the people.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Man Killed by Wife, Mother-in-Law and Paramour Over Illicit Relationship in Nayagarh District; All Accused Arrested.

The collector appealed to the public not to panic and assured them that the situation was under control. He said that the health department was monitoring the situation and taking precautionary measures to prevent any human infection.

He advised the people to avoid contact with poultry and report any symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat to the nearest health centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)