New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday participated in the 206th Session of the Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), being held from November 1 to 4, 2020.

The virtual session is being organised in place of a full-fledged in-person Statutory Assembly of IPU due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an official release.

Birla is leading the Indian Parliamentary delegation.

The agenda of the virtual session includes the election of the new president of IPU through remote electronic secret ballot since the outgoing President of IPU Gabriela Cuevas Barron (MP, Mexico) had completed her term on October 19. The term of the new president of IPU will be from 2020-23.

As per the release, there are four candidates in the fray for the election of IPU President- Duarte Pacheco from Portugal, Muhammad Sanjrani from Pakistan, Akmal Saidov from Uzbekistan, and Salma Ataullahjan from Canada. (ANI)

