New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday met former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the presiding officer of Scotland and discussed the impact of artificial intelligence in society and governance.

Birla is on a visit to the UK, Scotland and Guernsey to meet the presiding officers of respective parliaments and chair a meeting of the presiding officers of parliaments of Commonwealth nations.

During his meeting with Scotland's First Minister John Swinney, Birla appreciated the shared democratic values and cooperation between India and Scotland.

Birla apprised Swinney about India's robust growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, focusing on global peace with a vision of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam'.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also met Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, at Queensberry House.

Several issues of mutual interests, including enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the Parliament of India and the Scottish Parliament were discussed by the two leaders.

During his meeting with Sunak, Birla exchanged views on a wide-range of issues, including our historical ties, shared values of parliamentary democracy and people-to-people contacts.

On Wednesday evening, Birla also interacted with the members of the Indian community in London.

