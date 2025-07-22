Biswanath (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Court of Additional District & Session Judge of Biswanath district, in Assam, on Monday sentenced four accused to life imprisonment in connection with a 10-year-old witch-hunting case.

Advocate Jahnavi Kalita, speaking to ANI, said that, on July 20, 2015, a woman of Bhimajuli village was brutally killed by a group of people near a river, branding her as a witch.

Also Read | 'Time Ripe for CM Devendra Fadnavis to Kick Out 5 to 6 Ministers As Amit Shah Perturbed Over Controversies, Claims Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana.

"A case was registered at Biswanath Chariali police station (case number 224/15) under Section 120(B), 143, 448 and 302 of IPC following the victim's son lodging an FIR. Police investigated the case and arrested 17 persons. Police also filed a chargesheet against 17 people," Jahnabi Kalita said

Adding further, advocate Kalita said, "One among the accused persons died during trials, and trials were continued against 16 others in the court. On July 21 this year, the court pronounced its verdict in connection with Session Court case number 183/16 and sentenced 4 persons to life imprisonment."

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rain Lashes National Capital, Waterlogging in Some Areas, IMD Predicts More Showers in Coming Hours (Watch Videos).

The convicted persons were named as Diliram Bey, Anima Ronghangpi, Raju Bey and Naren Ronghang.

Meanwhile in another incident from the state, Sonitpur district police arrested seven persons and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during an operation along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, said an official.

According to police, during the operation, seven individuals were arrested along with a large quantity of arms and ammunition organization.

Police conducted the operation the operation on Sunday night till morning, seized a huge cache of weapons and destroyed a camp during the raid.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Sonitpur district, Barun Purkayastha, on Monday said during a press conference at Tezpur that, based in a secret tip-off, Sonitpur police, along with Dhekiajuli police and CRPF commandos, launched an operation yesterday in Rowonchandri village near Thaula Centre in the Batashipur area, near the Assam-Arunachal border. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)