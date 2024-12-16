Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Cold weather conditions on Monday continued to prevail at many places in Haryana and Punjab, with Faridkot and Hisar reeling under severe chill, recording a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius each.

Besides Faridkot, Pathankot in Punjab shivered at a minimum of 2.3 degrees while intense cold prevailed in Amritsar at 2.4 degrees.

Also Read | Jackal Attack in Mumbai: Golden Jackal Bites Man in Chembur, 2nd Incident in Recent Weeks.

Gurdaspur and Bathinda also experienced a cold night, recording respective temperatures of 3 degrees and 3.2 deg C.

Ludhiana and Patiala, too, braved the chill, registering respective minimums of 3.6 degrees and 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Newborn Girl Found Dead on Campus of Nursing College in Mehsana After Students Spot Stray Dogs Dragging Bundle, Police Launches Probe.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, Narnaul registered a minimum of 1.4 degrees Celsius. Piercing cold also swept Bhiwani, which recorded a low of 3.9 degrees.

Severe cold also prevailed in Sirsa and Karnal, which recorded respective minimums of 3.5 degrees and 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram recorded a low of 5.3 degrees while Rohtak registered a low of 4.2 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius.

However, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Monday was 26.1 degrees Celsius, which was more than three notches above normal limits.

Among other places in the two states, the maximum temperatures hovered between 22-23 degrees Celsius at most places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)