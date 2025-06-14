Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) [India], June 14 (ANI): A student from BJ Medical College lost his life in the Ahmedabad plane crash after the aircraft struck the college building.

The deceased student, Manav Bhadu, was a resident of Pilibanga town in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. He had been studying at the medical college in Ahmedabad since August 2024.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hanumangarh, Janesh Tanwar confirmed the identity of the victim and stated that his last rites would be performed today at his residence.

Speaking to ANI, the official stated, "19-year-old Manav Bhadu, a resident of Pilibanga town, died in the Ahmedabad plane crash. He was studying in the medical college in Ahmedabad from August 2024. When the plane crash happened, he was present on the college premises. His last rites will be performed today at his residence..."

Meanwhile, the collection of DNA samples from the family members of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash is ongoing to help identify the bodies.

Samples from over 250 people have already been collected in the massive identification effort. The victims' identification relies entirely on DNA results, as the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

The Central government has constituted a high-level multi-disciplinary committee for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, that left 241 people dead.

The Committee will be headed by the Home Secretary and will include representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Indian Air Force and Aviation experts.

The committee will assess the emergency response of the various stakeholders, including rescue operations and coordination among them. It will also suggest policy changes, operational improvements and training enhancements required to prevent such occurrences and handle post-crash incident situations.

"A High Level Multi-disciplinary Committee is constituted for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, 2025. The Committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and handle such occurrences and suggest comprehensive guidelines for dealing with such instances in the future," an order issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry read.

The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on June 12. The airline said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

The Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs one crore for the families of each person who lost their lives in the crash. (ANI)

