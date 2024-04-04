Bhubaneswar, Apr 4 (PTI) The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Odisha on Thursday moved the Election Commission, demanding action against a BJP leader who allegedly assaulted a party worker in Bhadrak district.

A BJD delegation comprising Rajya Sabha members Sasmit Patra and Sulata Deo submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here.

The party alleged that Mahendra Patra, a resident of of Bhadrak district was attacked by Abhay Bala, a BJP leader, on April 2 as he continuously writes and posts in favour of the BJD and its achievements.

“The attack on Patra is not only a heinous crime but also a threat to the democratic fabric of our society. It is unacceptable that individuals in positions of power are resorting to violence to silence dissent and intimidate others. We urge you to take immediate action to ensure that Patra receives justice,” the BJD said in its memorandum.

The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice swiftly and steps should be taken to ensure the safety and security of Patra and his family, it said.

