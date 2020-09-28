Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 28 (ANI): Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has decided to form a committee of MLAs, MPs and leading farmer leaders to study the provisions of the recently enacted farm laws.

The decision was taken at the legislative party meeting chaired by party president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ahead of the state assembly session.

"In both houses of Parliament, BJD raised its concerns regarding the protection of farmers interest in the bills and suggested close scrutiny by parliamentary committee. Party will form a committee of MLAs, MPs and leading farmer leaders to study the provisions. I would like to assure the farmers that their welfare will be paramount in any of our intervention," Patnaik said.

"BJD is in favour of any initiative that will bring prosperity to the lives of farmers. We will continue our fight for the implementation of MS Swaminathan committee recommendations on Minimum Support Price. This will really help farmers," he added.

The three bills - Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - were passed in the monsoon session of parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the bills. (ANI)

