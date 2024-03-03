Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) As the BJP announced first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the opposition Trinamool Congress wondered why so few women have figured in the list, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises to empower women have never been acted on by the saffron camp.

The West Bengal BJP claimed that the TMC is trying to find fault in the list which reflects the connect of the candidates with the people.

"While not less than 75 per cent of TMC's Rajya Sabha nominations are women, not more than 14 per cent of the candidates announced today by BJP are women. It shows how Narendra Modi and J P Nadda's party looks down upon women," TMC leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen told PTI.

While there are 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, candidates of 20 were announced.

TMC is least bothered about the number of candidates BJP announces, Sen said adding that people will vote for Mamata Banerjee and her government's welfare projects.

BJP's spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya told PTI: "The list is forward looking, very balanced and shows how the party is aware of the popularity and acceptability of its leaders among the people of West Bengal.

“We hope the electorate will deliver the verdict in favour ofgood governance, democracy, transparency and against TMC's atrocities, dictatorship, corruption and appeasement policies," he said.

BJP state president and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar, who was re-nominated from the same Lok Sabha constituency, said in a post on X: "I am honoured and humbled by your (BJP leadership) trust and support. We will work tirelessly for the betterment of our nation.”

