Mangaluru (Karnataka) Jun 9 (PTI) Karnataka state BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Monday accused the Congress government of misusing police authority to intimidate Hindu leaders, particularly in the wake of the recent murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty.

Speaking at a press conference here, Vijayendra alleged that police were conducting midnight raids at the homes of Hindu activists under the guise of maintaining law and order.

"This is nothing short of intimidation," he said, claiming that the newly formed anti-communal wing was being used to target BJP strongholds.

He welcomed the Union government's decision to hand over Shetty's murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), stating that the state government had earlier shown no interest in doing so despite repeated demands.

Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter, was murdered on May 1 by a group within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru city.

Vijayendra further accused the Congress of shielding its own leaders while acting against those associated with BJP and Hindu organisations.

He cited the case of RSS ideologue Prabhakar Bhat, while alleging inaction against Congress figures such as Ivan D'Souza.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, also present, charged that police stations were functioning like Congress offices.

“There is no difference in how anti-nationals and patriots are treated,” he said, expressing doubts over the longevity of the state government.

