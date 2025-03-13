New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ramping up its preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections by leveraging Bihar Day celebrations as a platform to connect with voters.

As part of this initiative, the party will organise a series of events aimed at fostering Bihari pride and cultural identity. Under the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and "Sneha Milan" programs, multiple activities will be held nationwide from March 22 to March 30 to mark Bihar Day.

Throughout the week-long celebrations, the BJP plans to engage with Bihari expatriates both within and beyond the state, hosting programs that honor their contributions, featuring cultural performances, and organizing community feasts.

The Sneha Milan initiative will include special gatherings where attendees can enjoy traditional Bihari cuisine.

Cultural events will showcase performances by artists from Bihar, highlighting the state's rich heritage.

Additionally, these programs will serve as a platform to discuss the NDA government's achievements while seeking support from the Bihari diaspora ahead of the elections.

The significance of these communities in Bihar's political landscape will also be a focal point.

As part of these celebrations, exhibitions will be set up to highlight key developmental projects undertaken by the NDA government in Bihar and showcase its contributions to the state's progress.

To maximise outreach, photos, videos, and messages from Bihar Day events will be extensively shared on social media, reinforcing themes of unity, pride, and development while engaging a broader audience.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan attended a 'Holi Milan' program in Patna, with his mother Reena Paswan and party workers, ahead of the main celebration on March 14.

Addressing the people, Chirag Paswan emphasised that an even bigger Holi will be celebrated in Bihar when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registers a victory and forms a government here in the upcoming State Assembly Polls.

"This time, the colours of Holi are going to write a new history in Bihar. This is the beginning of the colours of joy. This time, we will celebrate the real Holi in November, when the NDA will register a massive victory and a government of the idea of PM Modi will be formed in Bihar once again. An even bigger Holi will then be celebrated in Bihar," the Union Minister said. (ANI)

