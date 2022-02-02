New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the names of 17 more candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and has fielded former ED Rajeshwar Singh from Sarojini Nagar and denied ticket to Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit.

The party has denied ticket to Women Welfare Minister Swati Singh from Sarojini Nagar.

The BJP has fielded state Law Minister Brajesh Pathak from Lucknow Cantt while Ashutosh Shukla has been given ticket from the Bhagwantnagar Assembly constituency.

Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi had earlier demanded ticket for son Mayank Joshi from the Lucknow Cantt seat. "I respect the decision of the party," she said.

Neeraj Bora will contest from Lucknow North and Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay has been given the ticket from Chitrakoot.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. (ANI)

