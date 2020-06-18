India News | BJP Announces 4 Candidates for Karnataka Legislative Council Elections

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced four candidates for the Legislative Council Elections in Karnataka.

Prathap Simha Nayak, MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar and Sunil Valyapure have been announced as the BJP candidates.

However, the party did not give ticket to H Vishwanath.

The term of seven members of Karnataka Legislative Council elected by the members of respective Legislative Assembly (MLAs) is expiring on June 30.

The election will take place on June 29. (ANI)

