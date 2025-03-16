Lucknow, Mar 16 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday announced the names of presidents for its 70 organisational district units in Uttar Pradesh, including five women.

Among these 70 district presidents, 26 got the chance to hold the post for a second time, said the BJP's Uttar Pradesh election in-charge and former Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Vijay Maurya has been named as the president of the BJP's Lucknow district unit and Anand Dwivedi for the Lucknow city unit.

Pradeep Agrahari has been named as the BJP president of Varanasi city, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency. In Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home district Gorakhpur, Janardan Tiwari has been appointed as the district president, and Devesh Srivastava as Gorakhpur city president.

Pandey confirmed the appointment of 70 district presidents out of the total 98 organisational district units (district and City). Among the newly announced district presidents, 26 got the chance for the second time.

Names of 28 district unit presidents would be announced later, he said.

Among the newly appointed district presidents, 39 belong to the general category, 25 to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), and six to the Scheduled Castes (SC).

The BJP has structured its Uttar Pradesh organisation into six regions -- Kashi, Gorakhpur, Awadh, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Braj, and Paschim -- covering the 98 organisational district units.

Chief Minister Adityanath and the BJP's state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary congratulated the newly appointed leaders.

In his message on X, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to all the newly appointed district and metropolitan presidents of BJP in Uttar Pradesh! I am confident that you will strengthen the organization by upholding the party's policies and principles and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of security and good governance."

State BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, in a post on X, said, “Best wishes to all the newly appointed district presidents of BJP, Uttar Pradesh. I am confident that you will play a crucial role in taking the party's policies to the grassroots and strengthening the organization at all levels."

