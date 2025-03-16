Balasore: March 16: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a relative in Odisha's Balasore district when her husband was drunk, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in a village under Jaleswar police station limit on Saturday evening. According to the police, the woman who had been married for around six months, her husband and his relative had gone to the local market on a motorcycle to modify the woman's Aadhaar card. Coimbatore Shocker: Odisha Man Bitten by Rabid Dog Slits Own Throat While Undergoing Treatment at Tamil Nadu Hospital, Dies; Video Surfaces.

While returning home, the accused and the husband consumed liquor while the victim waited. The husband was drunk and not in his senses when they resumed the journey. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused, who is also a neighbour, took the woman to an isolated place, raped her and fled. Local people rescued the woman and took her to a hospital. “Based on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered. We are investigating the matter. The woman's medical examination has already been conducted,” said Dilip Kumar Sahu, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jaleswar. The accused is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.