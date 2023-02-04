New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday appointed D R Thapa as its Sikkim unit president, weeks after his predecessor D B Chauhan quit alleging "indifference" from the central leadership towards the state organisation.

BJP national president J P Nadda also appointed N K Subba its legislative party leader and made D T Lepcha, an MLA, a "special invitee" to the national executive committee, a statement said.

Also Read | Sextortion in Mumbai: Grant Road Resident Blackmailed With Intimate Videos, Rs 4 Lakh Extorted Over WhatsApp Call With Woman.

The BJP's move to put its house in order in Sikkim comes as the party gears up for polls in the northeastern state next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)