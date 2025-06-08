Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam, has announced a comprehensive statewide campaign titled "11 Years of Modi Government: From Sankalp to Sidhi" to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The announcement was made through an official statement issued by the party's Chief Spokesperson, Manoj Barua.

According to the statement, the campaign would highlight the government's major achievements over the past decade, ranging from poverty alleviation and space exploration to landmark women's empowerment initiatives such as Operation Sindoor.

Assam BJP has noted that this journey under Prime Minister Modi's leadership ushered in a new era of inclusive development, transforming India at both the grassroots and global levels.

In view of the ongoing flood crisis in several parts of the state, the BJP assured that relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected citizens would be prioritised. Campaign activities would initially be launched in non-affected districts, with flood-hit regions included at a later stage as conditions improved.

As part of the commemorative programme, the party indicated that a range of activities would take place throughout June. Press conferences involving ministers, MPs, and MLAs are scheduled for June 10 and 11.

Between June 10 and 20, districts are mandated to host interactive sessions with professionals and stakeholders to promote dialogue on government schemes and developmental progress.

Public enrollment camps would also be held in every assembly constituency from June 10 to 20 to facilitate beneficiary registration under various central welfare schemes.

Special emphasis would be placed on ensuring 100 per cent registration of senior citizens under the 'Vaya Vandhana Ayushman Bharat Yojana' through house-to-house outreach.

The party further announced that exhibitions showcasing key milestones of the Modi government would be inaugurated on June 10 at the state headquarters and all district offices. These exhibitions would be open to the public.

In the lead-up to International Yoga Day on June 21, yoga training camps will be held at the Mandal level from June 15 to 20. Simultaneously, community-level discussions (Chaupal Baithaks) will be organised at every Shakti Kendra between June 16 and 20 to educate citizens on the government's 11-year development journey.

On June 5, World Environment Day, a large-scale tree plantation drive was initiated under the theme "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam." The BJP reported that elected representatives, party workers, and NGOs had been actively engaged in the campaign.

On June 23, Martyrs' Day would be observed at all booths in remembrance of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee's 60th death anniversary. The party also announced that it would conduct public meetings and seminars across all districts to reflect on the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency declared by the then Congress government, describing it as a dark period in India's democratic history.

Additionally, BJP units are instructed to organise programmes honouring "Defenders of Democracy" who had played a role during the Emergency.

The BJP further informed that the campaign's outreach component would be executed at multiple levels. In major cities, central ministers and national leaders would lead the programmes.

At the district level, state ministers and MPs would coordinate the events. Mandal-level activities would be managed by district leaders, MLAs, Mayors, and local representatives, while Shakti Kendras would host grassroots engagements led by Mandal-level and senior officials.

The party reiterated that this extensive campaign was aimed at highlighting the achievements of the Modi government over the past 11 years and reaffirming its commitment to a developed, inclusive, and self-reliant India. (ANI)

