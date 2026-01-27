Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 27 (ANI): The Pipe Band of Assam Rifles delivered a rousing and disciplined musical performance during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Ceremonial Parade Ground in Haflong, Dima Hasao district of Assam, emerging as one of the key highlights of the national event.

The band performance formed a key highlight of the Republic Day celebrations, which was witnessed by senior civil and military dignitaries, government officials and a large gathering of students and local residents.

The soulful and disciplined renditions transformed the ceremonial venue into a hub of national fervour, deeply moving the audience and instilling a strong sense of unity and pride.

With precision, synchronisation and musical finesse, the Assam Rifles band showcased the high standard of talent and professionalism for which the force is renowned.

As the powerful strains of "Desho ka Sartaj Bharat hai" echoed across Haflong, the audience responded with spontaneous applause, standing together in a collective expression of patriotism.

Beyond the ceremonial display, the event served as a meaningful bridge between the Assam Rifles and the local community.

The Republic Day celebration highlighted the Assam Rifles' steadfast commitment to nation-building. Through such engagements, Assam Rifles continues to strengthen relations and foster a lasting legacy of goodwill and harmony across the region.

On Monday, the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi featured around 450 elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies as Special Guests, reflecting the Government of India's emphasis on strengthening grassroots democracy and people's participation.

The ceremony began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath. (ANI)

