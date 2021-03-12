New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): A BJP candidate backed by Jana Sena Party (JSP) will contest bye-election to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, announced Union Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP Andhra Pradesh in-charge V Muraleedharan on Friday.

Tirupati Lok Sabha seat fell vacant due to the death of YSR Congress MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao in September last year. However, the polling date has not announced by the Election Commission yet.

"Leading the 'fight for the people and by the people,' an Andhra BJP's candidate, backed by Jana Sena Party will fight Tirupati by-election. A unanimous decision was taken at a meeting attended by Shri Pawan Kalyan Ji and Shri Somu Veerraju Ji," Muraleedharan tweeted.

The Union Minister said that BJP and Jana Sena Party will expose the shady designs of YSRCP and TDP that undermine the beliefs of devotees.

"BJP's victory march will begin from TPTY. Andhra BJP and Jana Sena Party will expose the shady designs of YSRCP and TDP that undermine the beliefs of devotees. These satraps' self-serving and partisan approach deprived people of TPTY. Time to put an end to such trends," he said in another tweet.

BJP Andhra Pradesh co-in charge Sunil Deodhar tweeted: "In a joint meeting of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan ji and Andhra BJP president Somu Veerraju ji, it has been unanimously decided that alliance candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha By-Election would be from BJP whose CEC will announce the candidate." (ANI)

