Mathura, Jan 17 (PTI) A Bharatiya Janata Party candidate was booked on Monday for violating guidelines for COVID-19 and breaching section 144, police here said.

Megh Shyam Singh was found in violation of the guidelines when he visited the Daan Ghati Temple in the city on Sunday and addressed people near the temple, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Doctor Starts Rs 10 Clinic to Serve Economically Weaker Section.

A report was filed against Singh under section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, spelling disobedience of public officer and intentionally spreading infection as charges, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)