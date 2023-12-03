Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 3 (ANI): BJP candidate Katipally Venakata Ramana Reddy is leading by 3514 votes in the prestigious Kamareddy constituency in Telangana which has outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy as the other contestants.

With 15 of 19 rounds of counting having been held, Venakata Ramana Reddy appeared to be consolidating his lead and is ahead of KCR by 3514 votes.

The key constituency is witnessing a tight contest between the three leaders.

Ramana Reddy had 50,294 votes, KCR 46,780 votes and Revanth Reddy 45,419 votes at the end of 15th round of counting.

Kamareddy hogged limelight after KCR announced his candidature from the seat and Revanth Reddy decided to challenge him on the seat. Both KCR and Revanth Reddy are contesting from two seats in the state.

Congress is poised to form government in Telangana having won 13 seats and is leading on 50 more in the 119-member assembly. The BRS has won 7 seats and leading on 33. BJP has won one seat and is leading on seven more.

The BJP has also increased its vote share in Telangana elections. Telangana went to the polls on November 30 and the counting of votes was taken up on Sunday morning.

BRS had been ruling Telangana, India's youngest state, for the past 10 years. (ANI)

