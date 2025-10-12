New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital on Sunday to attend the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to chalk out the party's strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Nityanand Rai, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the senior leaders present at the meeting.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also joined the deliberations.

In a major political development ahead of the polls, the NDA announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the Bihar Assembly elections. As per the agreement, the BJP and Janata Dal (United) will contest on 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will fight on 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) have been allocated six seats each.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

This announcement was made by Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde in a social media post on X.

Tawde wrote, "Organised and Dedicated NDA... For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, all members of the NDA family have completed the distribution of seats through mutual consensus in a cordial atmosphere, which is as follows- BJP - 101 seats JD(U) - 101 seats LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats RLM - 06 seats HAM - 06 seats Leaders and workers of all NDA parties have joyfully welcomed this decision. All comrades have girded their loins and are resolved to form an NDA government in Bihar once again."

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan stated that "Bihar is ready" and that the NDA government will once again be formed in the state.

He said, "Bihar is ready -- Once again an NDA government, this time with full strength alongside #BiharFirstBihariFirst!"

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha also posted on their X handles about the finalisation of the seat-sharing.

There were intense discussions between the leaders of NDA allies since the announcement of the poll dates to finalise seat sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Polling for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, while counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The NDA will face the Opposition's INDIA bloc in the upcoming elections. The INDIA bloc comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Tejashwi Yadav, the Congress, the CPI(ML) Liberation, the CPI, the CPI(M), and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani.

This year's elections will also mark the entry of political strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party into Bihar's electoral arena.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2. (ANI)

