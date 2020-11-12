New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): BJP workers celebrated ruling NDA's victory in Bihar elections and party's good performance in assembly bye-elections in different states at party headquarters here.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior party leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda attended the event.

Also Read | Chanpatia Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP’s Umakant Singh Declared Winner by EC.

On his arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by BJP leaders.

He termed the success in elections as the victory of "the mantra of Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

Also Read | Nautan Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP Candidate Narayan Prasad Retains Constituency.

"If you ask me today about the election results of Bihar, then my answer is clear like the people's mandate: the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' has won. The development has won in Bihar. Truth and faith have won in Bihar," he said.

"Bihar's youth, mothers, sisters, and daughters have won! Bihar's poor has won, the farmer has won! It is a victory of the aspirations in Bihar. It is a victory of Bihar's pride," the Prime Minister said.

He called Bihar a special state, terming it to be the land of democracy.

"Bihar is the most special state. I will tell my brothers and sisters in Bihar, you have once again proved why Bihar is called the land of democracy. You have proved once again that Biharis are aware," he said, adding the people of the state, along with the BJP workers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, left no stone unturned to achieve victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)