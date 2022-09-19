Ahmedabad, Sep 19 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat beginning Tuesday during which he will participate in a host of events and hold meetings with local leaders, a party leader said on Monday.

Nadda's visit holds significance given the upcoming state Assembly elections, due in December.

The BJP president will flag off e-bikes at the BJP's Kisan Morcha event near Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning, said Pradipsinh Vaghela, general secretary of Gujarat BJP.

Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil will attend the inaugural session of the National Mayors' Conference at 10 AM, to be held at a five-star hotel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mayors and deputy mayors of the BJP-ruled urban bodies in Gujarat will take part in the conference, he said.

"On Tuesday afternoon, Nadda will be in Rajkot to address a gathering of BJP's elected representatives in urban, panchayat and cooperative bodies. Paatil, Patel and other senior leaders will attend the gathering," Vaghela told reporters.

From Rajkot, Nadda will travel to neighbouring Morbi town to hold a road show in the evening.

At 8.30 pm (on Tuesday), he will attend 'Viranjali' event in Gandhinagar, where artists will pay tributes to national heroes through their songs and plays.

On Wednesday, the BJP president will hold meetings with senior Gujarat BJP leaders at the party headquarters, Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar.

He will address professors at Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon and talk about BJP's ideology, Vaghela said, adding Nadda will also attend the closing ceremony of the mayors' conference in the state capital.

