New Delhi (India), July 27 (ANI): Top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from several states, tuned in to the 124th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. From Delhi to Raipur, Bhopal to Agartala, leaders lauded the programme for its role in highlighting grassroots innovations and inspiring citizens across the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai listened to the programme in the national capital and Raipur, respectively.

Chhattisgarh CM Sai praised the programme for showcasing the achievements of individuals and innovations across India. He specifically mentioned that the Prime Minister's recent mention of Bilha, a town in Chhattisgarh that was awarded under the Swachh Bharat Mission, was a matter of "great fortune" for the state.

While speaking to ANI, CM Sai says, "The Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat takes place on the last Sunday of every month, and in that, he works to bring to the country and the world the new innovations that are happening in the country. Through this, the country becomes aware of the innovations of such individuals, and the people of the country are also inspired by them. Today, it is a great fortune that the Prime Minister mentioned Bilha, which was recently awarded in the Swachh Bharat Mission. This is a matter of great fortune for Chhattisgarh. This year, Chhattisgarh has earned a good name in the field of cleanliness and the Swachh Bharat Mission. Many cities have been awarded by our President. Raipur has also been awarded for the first time..."

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who listened to programme in Guwahati, also lauded its impact.

"Every time, we get a lot of inspiration from the Mann Ki Baat program because, through this program, the Prime Minister informs the nation about the steps taken by people across the country to ensure the nation's development and preserve its heritage... Mann Ki Baat is a very important program for the people of the country...", Sonowal told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav tuned in from Bhopal, while Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated from Agartala. (ANI)

