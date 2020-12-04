Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda began his 120-day nationwide tour with a visit to Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Shantikunj, Haridwar on Friday. The aim of the nationwide tour is to strengthen the party.

"I am starting my journey of 120 days where I will travel to all the states to strengthen my party. I have started it from Shantikunj to take the blessings of the Gurus," Nadda said while addressing an event at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya.

Nadda also attended Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar during his visit.

In a bid to strengthen the party machinery in every nook and corner of the country for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president JP Nadda is undertaking a 120-day nationwide tour.

Earlier in November, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh had said that Nadda during his country tour will give priority to visiting the constituencies where the BJP had lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections."He will also take stock of the Assembly election preparations in the states. He will hold discussions with MLAs and party officials. The aim is to strengthen the party in every corner of the country and establish direct contact with ground-level workers," Singh said.

Nadda will also meet eminent citizens in each and every state. He will visit big states for a period of three days and smaller states for two days. The states, where the BJP is in power, will also give a presentation on schemes and policies. Nadda is also expected to meet social media volunteers of the party. (ANI)

