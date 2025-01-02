New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday fired a salvo at the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming its chief Arvind Kejriwal "is in love with bogus voters", and some of his party leaders have dual registration as voters.

At a press conference here, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva released a poster titled 'Farzi Voters Se Ishq Hai (in love with fake voters)'.

Sachdeva claimed the AAP's Sanjay Singh filed an affidavit at the time of joining Rajya Sabha in 2018 that he was a voter from the Hari Nagar Assembly constituency in Delhi although his name also figured in voters' list of municipality in UP's Sultanpur. Singh hails from Sultanpur.

Further, Sachdeva said that after the BJP raised the issue of registration of Sanjay Singh's wife Anita as a voter from Sultanpur, the AAP leader claimed application was filed on January 4, 2024 for deletion of her name.

"Sanjay Singh claims that his wife Anita Singh's name was removed from the Sultanpur voter list on January 4, 2024. However, while filing his parliamentary affidavit on January 8, 2024, her name was still registered as a voter in Sultanpur," Sachdeva claimed.

Responding to the BJP's charges, Singh said he was ready to come to court and provide proof if they have any allegations regarding him or his wife over the issue.

"On January 4, she(his wife) submitted applications for deletion of her vote in Sultanpur. Further, the affidavit was submitted on January 8 and until the process is complete, the address will remain the same. Once the process of removing names from the voter list is completed, the updated address will be recorded as per the procedure,” he said.

Sachdeva demanded the Election Commission and Delhi Police to take legal action against Singh for the "discrepancy".

Sachdeva also claimed, "When we exposed the bogus voter registration of MP Sanjay Singh's wife Anita Singh during a press conference, he hastily filed for vote transfer on December 30."

Singh earlier said he has filed defamation cases against BJP leaders including its IT head Amit Malviya and MP Manoj Tiwari, over their claims regarding the voter registration issue related to his wife.

Sachdeva took a dig at Singh saying, "What dignity does a person have when he is already out on bail and creates double voter registrations even while serving as a Member of Parliament?"

The Delhi BJP president also charged that the wife of Delhi mayor Mahesh Kumar, from AAP, was dually registered as voter in different names from the same address and photo.

No immediate reaction was available from the mayor over the charge.

Further, Sachdeva said a case was already pending in the HC over a plea on two voter id cards held by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's wife.

