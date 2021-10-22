Coimbatore (TN), Oct 22 (PTI) The BJP is very confident of retaining power in next year's Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh despite the farmers' agitation against the three Central farm laws and the rising fuel prices, party's National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh said here on Friday.

Responding to reporters' queries on the party's electoral prospects in the wake of the Lakhimpur violence, and the agitation against farm laws, he said the farmers' protests were limited only to specific places.

He claimed that during his visits across the country '99.9 per cent' of the farmers were supporting the laws, adding they were also happy with initiatives aimed at doubling their income and announcement of MSP to many produces by the Narendra Modi government.

On Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announcing providing scooty, among others, to women in Uttar Pradesh if her party was voted to power next year, Singh, Rajya Sabha member from that state, said the opposition party was 'wiped' out from India and so was the case in the northern state too.

Besides, why Priyanka, who was visiting Uttar Pradesh over incidents like the Lakhimpur violence, did not go to Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan, where two recent brutal deaths, including that of a Dalit woman, were reported, Singh questioned.

On increasing prices of petroleum products, he said the prices depended on international crude rates, but expressed hope they would come down soon.

He also appealed to the states to cooperate with the Centre by bringing petroleum products under GST so that the prices can be reduced.

During his tour in Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore districts in the last three days, he found that the BJP was emerging as a strong opposition in Tamil Nadu, Singh added.

