"The city of Nagpur is a place of zero mile and is in the heart of the country. Therefore, the city has the full potential of becoming a logistics capital and the journey towards setting up a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) at Wardha's Dryport has started," said Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur today. He was speaking at the occasion of signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the National Highways Authority and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) today to set up a multi-modal logistics park at Dryport in Wardha's Sindhi (Railway).

Through this multi-model park, export opportunities worldwide will be made available from the Sindhi (Railway) Dry Port of Wardha. Gadkari also expected that the park would provide employment opportunities to 50,000 people in the next five years. For this project, the National Highways Authority has established National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML),a Special Purpose Vehicle-S.P.V. and soon JNPT will start working with this S.P.V. Gadkari said that the multi-modal logistics park would help in reducing the logistic cost for exports in our country.

Gadkari informed that , The multi-modal logistic logistic park would be connected to the railway and Samruddhi highway as well as the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway. This park would have a facility of cold storage containers which would enable perishable fruits and vegetables to last longer and farm produce and other goods could be exported at affordable logistic cost. Gadkari also suggested that all the associations in Vidarbha like Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Laghu Udyog Bharti and Vidarbha Industries Association should come together and hold a seminar on the issue to take advantage of this export facility. Nitin Gadkari Plans to Bring Law to Only Use Indian Musical Instruments as Horn for Vehicles.

Gadkari also suggested that the Government of Maharashtra should set up an industrial zone next to Sindhi Railway Dryport. Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority-MHADA, Maharashtra Industrial Investment Corporation-SICOM should make Sindi a smart city and provide employment facilities to the local youth in this multi-model park.

The dry port will also provide good export opportunities to saltwater and freshwater fish production in East Vidarbha. He also said that the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries of Maharashtra should take initiative in this regard. Mihan has a cargo facility for lightweight cargo and Sindhi Railway has a facility of a cargo hub for heavy logistics now.It will now be possible to transport oranges to countries like Bangladesh through the dry port of Wardha and it will benefit orange producing districts of Vidarbha like Varud, Morshi and Katol. He also said that there is a need to train the farmers from these villages in terms of packaging and improving the quality of oranges.

