Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia on Tuesday exuded confidence that the party will win the upcoming bypoll to three Assembly constituencies by taking forward public welfare schemes of the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Poonia addressed party workers in Salasar and Sujangarh area after offering prayers at Salasar Balaji temple.

Bypolls to Sujangarh, Rajasamand and Sahada constituencies are necessitated due to the demise of MLAs Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Kiran Maheshwari and Kailash Trivedi.

"I am confident that the BJP will register a resounding victory in these three seats by strengthening the idea of nationalism along with the welfare policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and the tireless hard work of the workers," Poonia said in his address.

He was welcomed by a large number of party workers and supporters who followed his convoy in Sikar, Salasar, Sujangarh and Jaipur.

Poonia called upon the workers to end the trend of "one-time Congress and the other time BJP" with their hard work.

He said the Ashok Gehlot government has not fulfilled promises made with the farmers, soldiers and the general public in the last two years.

He said that there is resentment in every section of the society as the government has not yet fulfilled loan waiver promise done with the farmers, given unemployment allowance to youths and jobs for youths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)