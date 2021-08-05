New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The BJP leadership is confident that the "fine balance" struck with the combination of Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state president Madan Kaushik will ensure the party's victory in the next year assembly polls, sources said on Thursday.

However, they made it clear that the election will be fought under a collective of senior leaders from the state.

The BJP will not project any one person, but will be in the fray under the guidance of these leaders, the sources in the party said.

Referring to the recent changes in chief ministers by the BJP in Uttarakhand, a senior leader at the party's central-level, said a "fine balance" has been struck and the recent decisions have united party workers.

On March 9, Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as chief minister and Tirath Singh Rawat took over. He resigned on July 10 making way for 45-year-old Dhami, who became the youngest chief minister of the state.

“The party is of the opinion that it has struck a fine balance through Dhami and Kaushik keeping in mind the hill state's electorate. There is Garhwal and Kumaon and the plains. Out of the 70 assembly seats, 30 are in the plains," he said.

The BJP top leadership is convinced with the idea of contesting the next elections under a collective leadership of all senior leaders from the state rather than projecting an individual, the sources said.

The central leadership is confident of the Dhami-Kaushik combo to deliver positive results for the party in the elections next year and bring it back to power, they said.

The leader also said that the changes effected by the BJP Uttarakhand, has instilled new confidence in the party workers who are now being led by a young chief minister.

While Dhami brings fresh ideas to the party, Kaushik is known for his experience and management skills, he said.

Uttarakhand comprises of two hill regions, Kumaon and Garhwal, and with 30 of the 70 assembly seats in plains, leaders from these seats always have a strong say in the state's politics.

In view of the upcoming elections, BJP has given equal importance to all these areas. While Chief Minister Dhami is from Kumaon, Kaushik is from the plains, which is adjacent to the Garhwal region.

Kaushik is also the first BJP leader from the plains to become the state president.

Even on caste equations, the source said BJP has worked with a very well thought out strategy.

By giving a Rajput-Brahmin pair -- Dhami and Kaushik, the party has tried to address the entire state, they said.

The BJP has already prepared a road map for various programmes that have to be organised till the assembly elections, the sources said, claiming that opposition parties, like the Congress have no issues to fight the polls.

The saffron party has 56 members in the House, while the Congress has 10.

The BJP, which is moving ahead with development, has no shortage of leaders with mass appeal, they said.

The chief minister and state BJP president enjoy an equal popularity in the state and Kaushik has expanded the party's across the state including Kumaon and Garhwal regions, the sources said.

